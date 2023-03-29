Write exams with confidence, without stress: Sabitha appeals to class X students

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy convened a video conference with district collectors on arrangements for the Class X exams

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:28 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy appealed to Class X students to write their exams with confidence and without any stress or anxiety.

The Minister on Wednesday convened a video conference with district collectors on arrangements for the Class X exams scheduled to be held from April 3 to 13. Stating that Class X exam papers were reduced from 11 to 6 from this year, she said separate question papers and answer sheets would be distributed to students for Physics and Biology subjects on the day of the science exam.

A total of 4,94,620 students registered for the exams to be conducted at 2,652 centres across the State.

CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed at all centres and they would be monitored by senior officials. A special control room would be set up to ensure smooth conduct of the exams, she said.

In view of rising day temperatures, officials were directed to ensure provision of ORS besides other facilities at all the examination centres. Hall tickets were already sent to schools and hosted on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/ for download as well.

Education department Secretary V Karuna and Director of School Education A Srivedasena among other officials took part in the meeting.

