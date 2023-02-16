Inter marks criteria back for TS Eamcet

Students seeking admissions must secure a minimum of 45 per cent in IPE.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 12:15 AM, Thu - 16 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The intermediate marks criterion is likely to be reinstated for admissions through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023.

As per the criterion, like the earlier times, students seeking admissions must secure a minimum of 45 per cent (40 per cent in case of candidates belonging to reserved category).

During the last two academic years, the 45 per cent intermediate marks criterion was relaxed to just pass as intermediate examinations could not be conducted and all students were passed with minimum qualifying marks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As the examinations are being conducted this academic year, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is planning to reinstate the minimum 45 per cent intermediate marks criterion for the entrance test.

This year, the entrance test for the engineering stream will be held from May 7 to 11, and AM stream test from May 12 to 14. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad which conducts the test is likely to issue the notification in the first week of March. This year, the test will cover 100 per cent second year intermediate and 70 per cent first-year intermediate syllabus.

According to sources, the TSCHE wrote a letter to the State government to do away with 25 per cent intermediate marks weightage for arriving at EAMCET ranks for this year as well. This norm was relaxed during the last two academic years due to the pandemic. Further, officials are also planning to increase the number of students per session from 27,000 to 40,000 to appear for the test.

“We will talk to TCS that holds the test to increase the capacity per session to 40,000 so that number of sessions could be reduced. It will also be easy for us to take up normalization of the question paper,” sources said.