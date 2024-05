Intermediate admission: TSWREIS invites applications to fill leftover vacancies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 09:09 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Thursday invited applications from Class X-2024 pass students for admissions into left over vacancies in the first-year intermediate streams offered by its non-centre of excellence institutions for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates apply online on the website https://www.tswreis.ac.in/ between May 24 and 31.