Intermediate exam delayed for one hour at a centre in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Suryapet: English subject examination of first year of Intermediate was delayed by one hour at City Central Junior College at Kodad on Monday due to technical reasons. In all, 243 intermediate first year students were appearing for the exam in the centre. Officials said they found the English question papers less than required 243 after opening the bundle. After noticing it, additional question papers were brought to the examination centre from the other centres, which got them more than the required ones resulting in delay in commencement of the examination.

Officials made it clear that there was no truth in the rumors saying Chemistry paper was distributed first to the students at the examination centre instead of English paper. Instead of 9 am, the examination began at 10 am at the centre and ended at 1 pm. Actually, the scheduled time of the examination was from 9 am to 12 noon.