Internal differences come to fore in Aswaraopet Congress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Kothagudem: With the entry of former Aswaraopet MLA Thati Venkateshwarlu into Congress, the party cadres have fallen apart in Aswaraopet mandal in the district.

The internal bickering in the party came to fore once again on Tuesday on which the mandal party meeting was held and was addressed by the Congress district president, Bhadrachalam MLA, Podem Veeraiah.

When the meeting was going on Aswaraopet MPTC member Bharathi stood up and questioned Veeraiah and the local party leaders why they failed to inform her about the meeting. It was wrong not to inform the local MPTC member when a party meeting was organised, she noted.

It led to heated arguments among the rival groups, those supporting Bharathi and those opposing Venkateshwarlu. Upset over the development Veeraiah walked out of the meeting, ending it abruptly leaving and behind the cadre in a confused state.

It might be noted that Aswaraopet Congress leaders like Sunnam Nagamani and others opposed ex-MLA Venkateshwarlu joining Congress from TRS. They recently met the TPPC president A Revanth Reddy expressing displeasure at his joining the party without informing the local cadres.