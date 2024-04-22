Wide-spread disruption in power supply irks residents in Kothagudem town and other areas

There was no power supply in many parts for over 24-hours. The district witnessed wide-spread power disruption following heavy winds and unseasonal rains on Sunday late evening hours.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 08:41 PM

Kothagudem: Even as temperatures ranged from 39 to above 44 degree Celsius the residents in the district headquarters Kothagudem and numerous villages in the district were forced to live without electricity supply on Monday.

Power supply was disrupted at around 5.30 pm on Sunday and was not yet restored in Kothagudem town and many villages even after 7.30 pm on Monday. Patients at Government General Hospital in Kothagudem and other government hospitals had to bear the brunt.

Drinking water supply in Kothagudem town and other places was also affected due to disruption in power supply. According the TSNPDCL superintendent engineer K Ramesh as many as 278 electric poles were either damaged or uprooted in Kothagudem, Chunchupally, Laxmidevipally, Telkulapally, Yellandu, Gundala, Allapalli, Julurpad, Sujathanagar, Paloncha and other mandals.

He informed that 48 electricity transformers feeding 33kv and 11 kv LT lines were also damaged. The department suffered a loss of Rs 68 lakh due to rains, high speed winds and lightning.

The NPDCL staff has taken up restoration works on a war footing basis and was trying to restore power supply as soon as possible, the official said. Meanwhile, leaders of several people’s organisations and political parties expressed displeasure at the delay in restoring the power supply.