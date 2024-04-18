Paloncha municipal staff in ACB net

Kothagudem: A town planning supervisor and an outsourcing worker serving at Paloncha municipality in Kothagudem district were trapped by ACB on Thursday.

The accused town planning supervisor Lakkireddy Venkata Ramani was caught red handed by the ACB officials when she demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant Kampelli Kanakeswara Rao for herself and water supply worker (outsourcing) Perabattula Prasanna Kumar.

She demanded the bribe to process the LRS applications of the complainant pertaining to three plots of survey number 817/41 and to forward those applications to higher officers. The bribe amount of Rs. 15,000 was recovered from Ramani.

The accused were arrested and would be produced before the third additional sessions judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Warangal, ACB officials said.