Sri Rama Navami celebrated at Nagul Meera dargah in Kothagudem

Large numbers of devotees of both the religions attended the annual ceremony with utmost devotion at the Dargah Shareef, where Sri Rama Navami and Lord Rama Pattabhishekam celebrated for the past one decade, setting a perfect example of religious harmony.

Devotees making preparations for Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Hazarath Nagul Meera Moulachan Dargah Shareef at Satyanarayanapuram of Yellandu mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Both Hindus and Muslims celebrated Sri Rama Navami on a grand note at Hazarath Nagul Meera Moulachan Dargah Shareef at Satyanarayanapuram of Yellandu mandal in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Hindu priests assisted by the local Muslims conduct the ceremony similar to the event that takes place at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Bhadrachalam in the district. The beautifully decorated dargah came alive with vedic chants during the ceremony.

The dargah committee, comprising both Muslims and Hindus, headed by A Lakshminarayana made silver idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Seetha, Lakshmana and Lord Hanuman all together weighing 80 kilograms for the celebration of Sri Rama Navami and Lord Rama Pattabhishekam.

The dargah committee member, Putta Srinivas informed the media that the festivities like homams and others started a week before Sri Rama Navami was celebrated at the dargah. Villagers in large numbers took part in the celebrations cutting across religious faiths.

It was believed that Nagul Meera dagarh came into existence as a ‘swayambhu’ (self-manifested) in 1972. The dargah’s Urs Shareef takes place on amavasya (new moon day) of Karthika masam every year and attracts thousands of people of all faiths from across the state.