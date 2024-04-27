Rs 68.51 lakh cash seized by police in two days in Khammam

An amount of Rs 42.86 lakh was seized by CI Anjali and staff during the inspection of vehicles at Venkatagiri crossroads in Khammam Rural mandal on Saturday.

Published Date - 27 April 2024, 08:43 PM

Khammam: Police have seized Rs 68.51 lakh unaccounted cash and Rs 20 lakh worth gold ornaments in just two days during inspections at check posts in Khammam district.

An amount of Rs 42.86 lakh was seized by CI Anjali and staff during the inspection of vehicles at Venkatagiri crossroads in Khammam Rural mandal on Saturday. The income tax department was informed about the seizure, said Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt.

A person from Sujatha Nagar mandal in Kothagudem district was found traveling in a TSRTC bus going from Miryalaguda to Manugur with the cash without bills contrary to the election rules. Rs 1.65 lakh was seized at Peruvancha inter-state border check post in Kallur, he said.

The CP informed that Rs 24 lakh cash and Rs 20 lakhs worth of gold jewellery were seized on Friday. The static surveillance team (SST) and police have seized Rs 1 crore till Thursday after the election code came into effect.

The FST, police and excise department seized Rs 46.36 worth of illegal liquor, 44 kg of ganja worth Rs 11.47 lakh. Checks were being carried out more intensively for past two days by 200 police personnel under the supervision of ACPs, CIs and SIs.

To curb the influence of cash, drugs and alcohol in elections 21 SSTs, 22 flying squad teams (FSTs), two integrated inter-State border check posts, 10 inter-State check posts, eight inter-district check posts have been set up and round the clock vigilance has been maintained, the CP added.