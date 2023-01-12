Internal differences in Telangana Congress greet newly appointed AICC incharge

On his maiden visit to the State after taking charge as the AICC Telangana incharge, Manikrao Thakare was greeted with internal differences in the State Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: On his maiden visit to the State after taking charge as the AICC Telangana incharge, Manikrao Thakare was greeted with internal differences in the State Congress.

After his meeting with the AICC incharge, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in a veiled attack on the TPCC leadership said he would not like to sit with those, who had lost elections four to five times.

On the show cause notice issued by the party for alleged act of indiscipline, the Congress MP said it was no longer an issue as the video, which was circulated on social media turned out to be a fake.

Addressing media persons, the Congress MP further found fault with the absence of MLAs Seethakka, Veeraiah and Jagga Reddy for the meeting with AICC incharge on Wednesday.

“The TPCC committees constituted recently have no significance for me” said Venkat Reddy.

Later, Manikrao Thakare while addressing media persons, said all senior leaders were on the same track to strengthen the party and claimed there was no crisis.

Stating that this was crucial phase in the State politics, Thakare wanted all the party leaders and workers to put up a united fight against the BJP and ruling BRS.

There is good response to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign, an extension of the current campaign, he said, adding that he would again be visiting Telangana on January 20.