Telangana: AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre holds consultations with senior Cong leaders

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre started a fire-fighting exercise to contain the damage caused by infighting among senior leaders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Even as the party is grappling with a severe internal turmoil in Telangana, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre on Wednesday started a fire-fighting exercise to contain the damage caused by infighting among senior leaders.

Thakre, who replaced Manickam Tagore and was visiting the State for the first time after being made the Telangana Congress in-charge, held consultation with AICC secretaries Bose Raju, Rohit Chaudhary and Nadeem Javed, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders at Gandhi Bhavan and listened to their views and complaints. He reportedly met 26 senior leaders including former ministers D Sridhar Babu and J Geeta Reddy.

Thakre also met AICC secretaries and took their feedback on the ongoing crisis in the party. He would be meeting DCC presidents, office bearers and party frontal organisation representatives on Thursday.

Thakre has been given an uphill task of gearing up the Congress in Telangana for Assembly elections to be held towards the end of the year and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 .