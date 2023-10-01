International Coffee Day: Six fun coffee facts

Did you know that coffee beans come from fruit? Coffee beans are actually seeds found in the red or yellow cherries of the coffee tree.

By IANS Published Date - 02:39 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

New Delhi: International Coffee Day is the perfect occasion to raise your cup, share your love of coffee and enjoy fun facts. As coffee lovers worldwide are gearing up to celebrate the delightful drink that kicks off our mornings and keeps us going throughout the day, Jaswanthi Ammu, Moj Creator, and a passionate coffee aficionado, shares six entertaining coffee facts that will not only pique curiosity but also give you a little more fun in your coffee-drinking routine. Get ready to sip, taste and marvel at this java gem!

Coffee is a fruit

Did you know that coffee beans come from fruit? Coffee beans are actually seeds found in the red or yellow cherries of the coffee tree. These cherries are harvested and processed, giving us roasted and baked beans.

The origin of Espresso

Espresso, that rich and concentrated coffee shot, hails from Italy. The word “espresso” means “pressed out” in Italian, referring to the process of forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans.

Coffee, not just for sipping

Coffee is incredibly versatile. Besides being a popular drink, it can also enhance the flavours of various dishes. Coffee-infused rubs and sauces are popular among chefs for marinating meats and adding depth to savoury recipes. Plus, coffee-flavoured desserts like tiramisu and coffee ice-cream are heavenly treats.

Caffeine: Nature’s pesticide

Caffeine, the compound responsible for that morning buzz, actually acts as a natural anaesthetic for the coffee plant. It’s their way of fending off insects, but humans have discovered its remarkable ability to enhance focus and alertness.

Coffee Varieties: Arabica and Robusta

Not all coffee is created equal. Arabica and Robusta are the two most commonly grown and consumed varieties of coffee. Arabica is popular for its mild and subtle flavour, while Robusta is known for its boldness and high caffeine content. It’s all about personal preference in the world of coffee!

Coffee in cosmetic products

Coffee is not just for drinking; It is also a popular ingredient in cosmetics. The caffeine in coffee is believed to have benefits for the skin, including cleansing, improving circulation, and acting as a natural exfoliant. You can find coffee-infused scrubs, masks, and creams that harness these beauty-enhancing properties.