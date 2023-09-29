Sip, savor, and delight: Coffee and donuts unite

We've handpicked a list of the city's most enchanting coffee and donut cafes, each offering a unique experience that's perfect for this time of the year.

By IANS Updated On - 03:39 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

India: As the season ushers in its own charm, coffee and donut shops have started buzzing. We’ve handpicked a list of the city’s most enchanting coffee and donut cafes, each offering a unique experience that’s perfect for this time of the year. From cozy nooks for a peaceful sip to vibrant hubs buzzing with energy, these cafes are calling out to coffee and donut enthusiasts to savor the flavors of the season. Join us as we explore the top coffee and donut destinations that are sure to warm your heart and tickle your taste buds.

Mad Over Donuts

Mad Over Donuts brings the perfect pairing of aromatic coffee and delectable donuts. Sip on the rich flavors of your favorite coffee blend while savoring handcrafted and freshly topped donuts. Whether it’s a quick morning pick-me-up or a delightful afternoon treat, MOD’s coffee and donut combo is designed to satisfy your cravings and brighten your day with happiness.

What: Super Saver Combo: Pick any donut + add any coffee to save Rs. 50/-Where: Across all Mad Over Donuts stores Price: Rs. 200/- onwards

Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts, renowned for its mastery of the art of coffee and donuts, is a haven for those seeking a delicious blend of caffeine and sweetness. With a diverse menu of both classic and innovative flavors, Dunkin’ Donuts offers the perfect pairing to kickstart your day or satisfy your cravings any time. Experience the harmony of freshly brewed coffee and delectable donuts at Dunkin’ where every bite and sip is a moment of pure delight.

Where: Multiple locations Price: Rs. 300/- for two

Tim Hortons

Canada’s fastest-growing donut chain, which entered Mumbai recently has received lots of love from the customers. Tim Horton’s Coffee and Donut Combo is a match made in heaven. Savor the bold flavors of expertly roasted coffee for the perfect cup. Pair it with iconic, handcrafted donuts, featuring a variety of irresistible flavors and melt-in-your-mouth goodness.

Where: Lokhandwala, Bandra, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla. Price: Rs. 200/- for two approximately

Poetry by Love & Cheesecake

Poetry by Love & Cheesecake is a must-visit destination for donut and coffee aficionados during the monsoon season. Their skilled baristas craft an array of coffee beverages that complement the weather, including caramel mochas, iced americanos, and traditional macchiatos. To accompany your coffee, enjoy their freshly fried donuts- double chocolate donuts, milk chocolate donuts along with donut fillings like vanilla custard and tiramisu – perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth on a gloomy day.

Where: All Poetry outlets across the city Price: Rs. 800/- for two

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is synonymous with delectable donuts and exceptional coffee. Their melt-in-your-mouth donuts, glazed to perfection, pair seamlessly with aromatic coffee, making every visit an indulgent treat. Dive into a world of irresistible flavors at Krispy Kreme and discover the magic of donuts and coffees.

Where: Krispy Kreme, multiple outlets Price: Rs. 350/- approx

Also Read Would you try this chocolate and nut dosa?