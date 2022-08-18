Would you try this chocolate and nut dosa?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:57 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: If you walk into any South Indian household and ask what their favourite breakfast would be, the answer most probably will be dosa. The traditional dish that dates back to centuries, has over the years been rediscovered several times.

From just plain dosa with chutney to schezwan dosa and pizza dosa, this dish has come a long way. Not just the way dosas are made but also the sauces to go with it have changed. The dish has also found a place in the mainstream food business with scores of roadside bandis popping up around the city.

Giving dosa a new twist is Dosa Gaadi in Hitec City with their popular chocolate and nut dosa.

By spreading loads of chocolate on the dosa batter, and a dash of Nutella and nuts, this dosa is served in small rolls. The rolls are again topped with another layer of chocolate.

While some have testified positively to this uncommon combination, others did raise an eyebrow. The dish costs around Rs 130.

Though one would not often experiment with their food, trying out dishes like the chocolate and nut dosa once in a while would not harm. Expecting the least, you will move a little closer to understanding your taste buds.