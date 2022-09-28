Internet does not approve of Sudha Murthy bowing before a Mysore Royal

Hyderabad: An old picture of Infosys Foundation chairperson and philanthropist Sudha Murthy dating back to 2019 has resurfaced online and is stirring up a lot of conversation on the internet.

The photograph was clicked when she was invited to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last ruler of the Mysore State. In the photo, Murthy was seen bowing before Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, wife of Jayachamaraja and a member of the Mysuru Royal family.

However, many internet users are quite not impressed with their role model’s gesture and criticised the practice of bowing before royals in this day and age.

Posting the photograph, a user asked, “Sudha Murthy bowing before a member of the Mysore royal family. She is supposed to be a role model. Is this still a tradition of greeting the members of the Royal family in India? Or was it more like an action out of reverence or respect?”

Sudha Murthy bowing before a member of the mysore royal family. She is supposed to be a role model. Is this still a tradition of greeting the members of Royal family in India? Or was it more like an action out of reverence or respect? pic.twitter.com/1xSedjLXXB — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) September 26, 2022

Many users replied to this tweet criticising this gesture by Murthy. “Yes if it’s her personal choice then no one can question. If someone who benefits from charity or other good work done by royal family does this then it’s valid but a great achiever like Sudha Murthy doing this feels out of place,” said a user.

Yes if its her personal choice then no one can question.

If someone who benefits from charity or other good work done by royal family does this then its valid but a great achiever like Sudha Murthy doing this feels out of place. — Abhishek (@Abhishekf1) September 26, 2022

Oh god🤦🏻‍♂️… is that Sudha murthy? Bowing in front of royalty? The mindset we have it in our blood, no amount of wealth and achievements would remove that from our behaviour… — sunil (@thenamesunil) September 25, 2022

I have great respect for Mrs Sudha Murthy. Her books inspired many women to look up and move on. Her prostration to the royal is an emotional expression and she is more royal than the Mysore royal family. — Santhanam Srinivasan (@santhraj5) September 27, 2022

That’s a true respect to our Royal family one can give..but Sudha murthy bowing down is out of of this world..she is highly educated but stil follows our culture..so that’s it. — Raj (@KalaRaj11) September 26, 2022

Besides being chairperson of Infosys, Sudha Murthy is known for her work as author, educator and philanthropist. Along with her husband and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, she founded the Infosys Foundation, a non-profit arm of the company, in 1996. The foundation supports programmes in the areas of healthcare, rural development and education.