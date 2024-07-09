Adilabad: 100 students from Ashram schools visit NRSC

They embarked on the trip as part of an initiative of ITDA-Utnoor on Monday evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 07:01 PM

Students from Ashram High Schools visit National Remote Sensing Centre at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Adilabad: Hundred students from Ashram High Schools managed by the tribal welfare department, accompanied by ten teachers in Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts interacted with scientists, learned about remote sensing, future projects, launch vehicles at National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a primary centre of ISRO and the department of space, at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rathod Rahul, who led the trip, said that students who have passion for science were selected for the one-day long tour.

He stated that the students interacted with scientists and found out various aspects of remote sensing, satellite launch vehicles and projects to be commenced soon. They were briefed by scientists of NRSC about the activities. They spent from 10 am to 2 pm at the centre. This educational trip was aimed to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics among the young minds.

ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Khusbu Gupta has taken up this initiative to take education beyond schools and books.

The students visited Salar Jung Museum, Infosys Technology Consulting company, etc., in June. Similar exposure trips would be organized in the future, officials of the tribal welfare department said.