Hyderabad: DCA officials seize thermo labile medicines worth Rs 5 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors from Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana on Friday raided premises of a medical distributor in Kapra and seized huge stock of insulin injections worth Rs. 5 lakh, which were stored at room temperature, causing loss in their potency.

The DCA officials, on receiving credible information, raided the premises of Sree Raja Rajeshwara Medical Distributors, Jai Jawan Colony, Kapra on Friday and detected huge quantity of thermo labile (temperature-sensitive) medicines insulin injections stored at room temperature in the racks of the premises along with other general drugs.

DCA officials seized stocks containing five varieties of medicines including insulin injections and insulin pens of total worth Rs. 5 lakh. V. Sarani, Proprietor of Sree Raja Rajeshwara Medical Distributors was also present during the raid. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

Stocking of insulin injections at room temperature in a medical shop is punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with an imprisonment up to two years. Insulin, a temperature-sensitive drug, which must be stored in a refrigerator at a temperature ranging from 2 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius for maintaining its efficacy. Storage at a room temperature causes loss of its potency, DG, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said.