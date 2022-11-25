Int’l Departure Hall at Hyderabad Airport operational from November 28

Published Date - 05:05 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: The new International Departure Hall at Hyderabad Airport will be operational from November 28.

The newly built International Departure Hall is integrated with the existing terminal building and the first International flight SV-753 will take off from the new departure hall at STD 1730 hours. With the opening of this hall, the existing Interim International Departure Terminal (IIDT) will be decommissioned.

From November 28, 1 pm onwards, the International passengers can now directly arrive at the departures instead of going to the erstwhile IIDT.

Passengers are advised to note the change and visit the airport website www.hyderabad.aero for any further information or contact the airport information desk at 91-40-66546370.

The airport has made adequate arrangements of information dissemination across all passenger touch points of the airport. Communication is also being done through the airport’s social media platforms.