Hyderabad: No more cab shortage trouble for passengers at RGIA

Airport implements series of measures to tackle shortage of app-based and high-demand cabs during peak hours

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 25 July 2024, 12:59 PM

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has implemented a series of measures to tackle shortage of app-based and high-demand cabs during peak hours.

The airport management has engaged with various cab operators to devise passenger and driver-friendly solutions aimed at alleviating the issue.

Key efforts include ensuring sufficient cabs from additional service providers and collaborating with cab aggregators Ola and Uber to waive cancellation fees for passengers.

Additional Passenger Service Associates have been deployed to assist with transport-related inquiries, and a help desk is now available.

Furthermore, the TGSRTC Pushpak boarding point has been relocated to reduce the walking distance for bus passengers. “Efforts are also underway to display real-time cab availability in the arrivals area, aiding passengers in choosing their preferred transportation,” said an airport spokesperson.

A special patrolling team, in collaboration with the State Police, has been constituted to prevent unauthorised operators from causing inconvenience to passengers.