Watch: Nagarjuna apologises to fan in person, hugs him after airport incident

The incident garnered significant attention on social media. As the issue came to the actor's notice, he immediately issued a public apology on X.

By IANS Updated On - 27 June 2024, 12:46 PM

Hyderabad: Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna met with the same fan and issued a personal apology. In a new video that has surfaced on social media, Nagarjuna greeted the fan, gave him a hug, and also posed for photos with him. When the fan apologized to the actor, he replied, “Don’t be sorry. Not your fault. Tumhaara galti nahi hai.” The bodyguard who pushed him aside also apologised to him personally.

Recently, when the fan tried to approach Nagarjuna, he was pushed aside by the actor’s bodyguard and almost fell to the floor. The incident garnered significant attention on social media. As the issue came to the actor’s notice, he immediately issued a public apology on X. “This just came to my notice… this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologize to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!!”

While many hailed the gesture as “heartwarming”, others called it a “good PR”. While there are several reactions, chatter, and comments around the issue as usual, the fan finally got a chance to meet Nagarjuna, clicked pictures with him, and was treated respectfully this time, as everyone deserves to be.

last time his bodyguard pushed this fan but nagarjuna personally met him now… great gesture by nagarjuna pic.twitter.com/CNl5EHiTsm — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) June 26, 2024

#Nagarjuna 😻 Recently a Video of Nagarjuna went viral where his security misbehaved with a Fan, he apologized immediately after that Today Nagarjuna met that person & clicked photo with him, it’s good that Celebrities taking public image seriously 😍#Tollywood #Darshan… pic.twitter.com/cMbSAXlRDq — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) June 26, 2024