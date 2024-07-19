Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Microsoft Outage Disrupts Airline Services In Hyderabad Airport

Microsoft outage disrupts airline services in Hyderabad airport

Following a Microsoft Azure outage that has disrupted airline operations nationwide, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport advisory alerts passengers to potential delays

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 19 July 2024, 05:25 PM
Microsoft outage disrupts airline services in Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory on Friday, following a Microsoft Azure outage that has disrupted airline operations nationwide. The RGIA advisory alerts passengers to potential delays and urges them to contact their airlines for flight information.

“We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimize the inconvenience to our flyers,” the RGIA said.

The outage has significantly affected major carriers, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India, SpiceJet and others causing significant inconvenience to the passengers. Frustrated passengers took to their social media handles to express their disappointment.

“We’ve been waiting for 45 mins just to check in our bags!!! Honestly in such a big airport, why do you have only 3 active counters. This is one of the worst experience (sic),” read a comment on ‘X’.

Taking to its ‘X’ handle, IndiGo reported increased wait times at contact centers and airports due to the disruption. “Our systems across the network are impacted, resulting in slower check-ins and longer queues,” stated IndiGo. The airline stated that it is looking to restoring normalcy swiftly, working closely with Microsoft Azure.

Akasa Air similarly reported disruptions, particularly in online services like booking and check-in. The airline has resorted to manual processes at airports and advised passengers to arrive early. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience and assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve this at the earliest,” Akasa Air communicated via social media.

Air India and SpiceJet also issued advisories about the technical issues. Air India acknowledged temporary impacts on digital systems, while SpiceJet mentioned difficulties in providing flight disruption updates, apologizing for the inconvenience and pledging swift resolution.


Meanwhile, Microsoft acknowledged the issue and stated they are investigating the disruption affecting access to various Microsoft 365 apps and services. Hyderabad Airport assured passengers that it is working closely with stakeholders to minimize inconvenience.

Related News

Latest News