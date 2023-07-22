Introducing The hashtag Studios: Hyderabad’s favourite location for Pre-Wedding Shoots

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:22 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: The new and revamped Hashtag Studios is a pre-wedding shoot studio located in Shamirpet, Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art studio, having 35+ indoor and outdoor sets, promises to take couples on an unforgettable journey while immortalizing their love stories in mesmerizing frames. It is Hyderabad’s first duel-sets studio in which all the sets can be used in day and night.

Hashtag Studios, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has redefined the pre-wedding photography experience with its unique blend of aesthetics and personalized service. Keeping up with the current trends, the Hashtag Studios has been redesigned and recreated with larger- than-life sets. These are meticulously designed to provide a dream-like setting for pre-wedding shoots, maternity shoots, and kids; photography. The intricately crafted backdrops are designed to capture the essence of various themes, from fairytale romance to vintage charm, making them perfect for a music video shoot.

Hashtag Studios understands that personalization is key to creating everlasting memories. The studio allows couples to customize their shoot according to their preferences. Since its grand opening, Hashtag Studios has received an overwhelming response. Couples have praised the studio for its creativity, professionalism, and ability to immortalise their love in frames that they will cherish for a lifetime.

“We wanted to set a new standard for pre-wedding photography studios, where every frame captures the magic and essence of true love,” says Rahul Anand, the owner of Hashtag Studios. “The grand sets have been designed in a way that they can be used for any type of shoot like kids’ shoots, maternity shoots, music videos, and even product shoots. The launch of this new and upgraded studio has been met with great excitement and enthusiasm by couples in not just Hyderabad but nearby cities as well,” he adds.

Hashtag Studios was introduced keeping in mind the privacy of the couples. Unlike public shooting locations with passersby and many people around, Hashtag aims to provide couples with a private and comfortable location. Contrary to other studios that allow 10-12 couples to shoot in a single slot, Hashtag Studios only allows 3-4 couples per slot, ensuring complete space for each couple to shoot with ease.