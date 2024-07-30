Cause of concern: Invasive Devil fish native to South America sighted in Pranahita river in Asifabad

A Devil fish caught in a fisherman's net at Buruguguda hamlet under Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Monday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a cause for concern, invasive Devil fish native to South America was caught in a fisherman’s net in Pranahita river near Buruguguda hamlet in Gudem village of Chintalamanepalli mandal for the first time in the region on Monday. The sighting of the fish has triggered curiosity among locals.

Experts said that the invasive fish feeds on smaller fishes and can hamper the reproductive lives of endemic aquatic species of a water body. Technically known as Pterygoplichthys, it can eat practically anything and is capable of surviving in depleted oxygen conditions. It was found in the Krishna river of Andhra Pradesh in 2016 for the first time.

The harmful fish commonly known as Suckermouth Catfish has sharp fins all over its body, making it distinctive. It is found in the Amazon Basin of America. Local fishermen expressed concern over the potential impact of the fish species on the ecosystem of Pranahita river, a source of livelihood. They requested officials to protect the river from invasive fish species.