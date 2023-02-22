‘Puli-Meka’ will surely entertain the audience: Director Bobby at trailer launch event

Zee5 collaborated with Kona Film Corporation on this promising web series, the trailer of which was released at an event in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:16 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Titled ‘Puli-Meka’, Zee5’s upcoming offering is a thriller. The streaming giant has collaborated with Kona Film Corporation on this promising web series, the trailer of which was released at an event in Hyderabad on Monday. Director Bobby and actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda graced the occasion as guests.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest director Bobby said, “When Kona garu wanted to rope in director Chakri to wield the megaphone, I was not sure if he would take the baton. He not only got on board but also moulded the show with his unique vision. If the output is so good, it’s because of the freedom afforded to Kona garu, the director, and the rest of the team. Going by the trailer, ‘Puli-Meka’ is going to be riveting,” said Bobby.

Speaking about the series’ cast and crew, he added: “Lavanya Tripathi is a passionate actor. I have known her since before ‘Andala Rakshasi’. She is so dedicated. It’s nice that she has done stunts without using a body double. Sai Kumar’s son, Aadi, has got a very important role in this show.”

Siddhu Jonnalagadda began his speech by wishing Lavanya, Aadi, Raja and others. The ‘DJ Tillu’ actor said that the trailer is really good. “I am a fan of thrillers. It’s a healthy development that Zee5 is commissioning out-of-the-box content. Kona garu is not only a nice writer but also a very good producer and an awesome human being. I wish the entire team all the best,” he added.

Writer-producer Kona Venkat said, “It’s because of the lockdown that I binge-watched web originals on OTT. The pandemic has made streaming content a part of our life. I was inspired to write ‘Puli-Meka’ under their influence. It was with ‘Satya’ that I made a beginning as a writer. The recent blockbuster ‘Waltair Veerayya’ is my 55th film as a writer. It’s writing that can arrest the audience for hours together.”

About ‘Puli-Meka’, he said that it was born out of a challenging attitude. “Zee5 agreed to collaborate with us after listening to my 10-minute pitch. That’s how this series started. No matter how good the writing is, the actors and the execution have to be right,” he added.

Lavanya Tripathi, who has completed a decade as an actor, said. “When Kona garu started the narration of ‘Puli-Meka’ by telling me that my character’s name is Kiran Prabha, I got emotionally connected with it immediately. That’s because Kiran is my mother’s name. My character is quite heroic. Each episode of this series has a high and was written in a thoroughly interesting manner. The director’s execution is top-notch.”