IPE: Students told to check details on website

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: Intermediate first and second year (General and Vocational) students studying in government and private junior colleges who paid the fee for Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) can check their personal details and subject offering/appearing on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The details have been made available in the ‘IPE 2021 student checklist’ on the website. Students should enter their SSC hall ticket number for first year or previous hall ticket number for second year (regular and private) followed by date of birth to check their details, the Board of Intermediate Education said on Friday.

All students must check their details online to avoid any difficulty during the IPE 2021, it said, adding that any discrepancy found in subjects appearing for examinations or personal details should be reported to the principal concerned for corrections.

Principals can also check their students’ checklist data from their college login, it added.

