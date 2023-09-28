iPhone 15 pro max: Elevating the premium smartphone experience

iPhone 15 Pro Max Debuts Aerospace-Grade Titanium Design, a First for Apple

By IANS Published Date - 02:30 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

New Delhi: The iPhone Pro Max series has always been a dream for millions of Indians to own and flaunt it in their circles, and a high price point only justifies what comes with a super-premium smartphone that continues to stay at the very top. The new iPhone 15 Pro Max has just elevated premium smartphone experience with several industry-first features.

With trade-in, no-cost EMIs and instant savings at Apple Store Online, its own branded retails stores or at authorised resellers, an iPhone 15 Pro Max can actually land in your hands, featuring a strong and lightweight titanium design with new contoured edges, a new Action button, powerful camera upgrades, and A17 Pro for next-level performance and mobile gaming.

Why does an iPhone Pro Max always attracts the most eyeballs? Let’s find out why.

This time, the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max has been designed with aerospace-grade titanium — a first for an iPhone.

This premium alloy — the same used in spacecraft — has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making this Apple’s lightest Pro lineup ever.

The device features a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and the thinnest borders on iPhone.

Moreover, the toughest back glass in a smartphone has the industry-leading Ceramic Shield on the front.

The aluminum frame helps with thermal dissipation and allows the back glass to be easily replaced. This new design highlights the Super Retina XDR display with Always-On and ProMotion technologies for an exceptional viewing experience.

Now the all-new Action button that has replaced the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent.

You can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight, activating Voice Memos, Focus, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options.

You can even unlock the car or switch on the heated seats with the Action Button.

By default, the new Action button can switch between ring and silent, but you can choose from a set of actions for even more convenience and versatility.

The A17 Pro silicon is the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip, heralding improvements to the entire chip, including the biggest GPU redesign in Apple’s history.

The new CPU is up to 10 per cent faster and the Neural Engine is now up to 2x faster, powering features like autocorrect and Personal Voice in iOS 17.

For gamers, the pro-class GPU is up to 20 per cent faster and unlocks entirely new experiences, featuring a new 6-core design that increases peak performance and energy efficiency.

With hardware-accelerated ray tracing — which is 4x faster than software-based ray tracing — iPhone 15 Pro Max offers smoother graphics, as well as more immersive AR applications and gaming experiences.

A17 Pro includes a dedicated AV1 decoder, enabling more efficient, high-quality video experiences for streaming services.

Additionally, a new USB controller enables USB 3 speeds on iPhone for the first time, supporting much higher transfer speeds and video output up to 4K at 60 fps HDR.

You can now get up to 20x faster transfer speeds with an optional USB 3 cable.

The preferred smartphone for creative pros and filmmakers has become better with new pro workflows.

Through a deep integration of hardware and software, the advanced camera systems on iPhone 15 Pro Max packs the equivalent of seven pro lenses — all enabled by A17 Pro.

With the power of computational photography, the 48MP Main camera, built exclusively for the Pro lineup, gives users even more flexibility with a new 24MP super-high-resolution default, offering incredible image quality at a practical file size ideal for storing and sharing.

The Main camera allows users to switch between three popular focal lengths — 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35 mm — and even choose one as a new default.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max provides the longest optical zoom ever on iPhone: 5x at 120 mm.

Moreover, the new Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max has an innovative design with a combined optical image stabilization and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module — Apple’s most advanced stabilisation system yet for close-ups, wildlife photos, and catching the action from further distances.

Next-generation portraits on iPhone 15 Pro Max feature sharper detail, more vivid colours, and better low-light performance.

For the first time, you can take portraits without having to switch to Portrait mode.

Night mode gets better with sharper details and more vivid colours, now powered by the Photonic Engine, including Night mode portraits, enabled by the LiDAR scanner.

New Smart HDR captures subjects and the background with more true-to-life renderings of skin tones, while ensuring photos have brighter highlights, richer midtones, and deeper shadows when viewed in the Photos app.

This advanced HDR rendering is also available to third-party apps, so images can look even better when shared online.

iPhone 15 Pro Max are now available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes, starting at Rs 159,900 in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Apple has also extended its support for ISRO-created navigation system called NavIC for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which is a significant achievement for the country.

Conclusion: iPhone 15 Pro Max is undoubtedly the most pro smartphone ever created, representing the best of Apple design and industry-first innovations to help you work, play, create and innovate.