IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar expects Harry Brook to play key role

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar has high expectations from their new recruit from England Harry Brook.

The England cricketer comes with a big reputation in the shortest format. Despite this being Brook’s first Indian Premier League, the Indian speed merchant Bhuvneshwar said the England batter looked solid during the practice sessions.

“So far he looks solid. He scored runs in the practice match which is great. We don’t expect foreign players to play spin well. But he is very good against spin as well. He has played well in the T20 leagues recently. We hope he continues that,” said Bhuvneshwar on the eve of their first match against Rajasthan Royals, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, on Saturday.

Speaking about the new season, the 33-year-old is confident of a good season. “It is a different challenge compared to last year. We have got new domestic and international players. Playing after three four years at home ground is exciting in front of the home crowd,” he added.

Sunrisers always had a fragile middle order and that proved their Achilles’ heel. However, Bhuvneshwar felt this time around, they have a strong batting unit. “I think it (middle order woes) is sorted out this year. With the Impact Player rule, we have the luxury to bring in a batter or a bowler depending on the match situation.”

He further felt that the bowling unit has experience behind them to deliver the goods. “The bowling unit is very experienced now. Umran is the youngest one in the team but he also has experience having played for the country already. He did well in the last season as well. It is a matter of time until we go out there and do well,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara, the Rajasthan Royals’ coach, said that the team is eager to continue their good run. “We had a great last season. But this is a new season with new rules and also with different players. It is about really settling around to play a good game. Let’s see how it goes,” he said.

The Sri Lanka legend also felt that the new rules were interesting and with time, they will get a better understanding of it. “It is very clear on who you want as your impact sub and when you want to use it. We discussed and we will get that right hopefully. But as the league goes on, the sides will get a better understanding of how well to use the impact player rule.”

He also said the presence of Joe Root is a good option. “He is a great player overall. He is a multi-format player. He had a great T20 World Cup. He had a great T20 outing in UAE as well. For us, his role doesn’t change. He has a role to play for us throughout the tournament. He is not just great against spin, he is a very handy off-spinner as well.”