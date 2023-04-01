IPL 2023: New-look Sunrisers Hyderabad eye winning start

Having finished a disappointing eighth in the previous edition, Hyderabad franchise, who overhauled their team, eye a winning start

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Sunrisers Hyderabad team practice at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal Hyderabad.Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad look to turn a new leaf. Having finished a disappointing eighth in the previous edition, Hyderabad franchise, who overhauled their team, eye a winning start when they host last year finalists Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The team management has done a commendable job by assembling a strong unit unlike previous editions where a fragile middle and lower order were major worries. They have handed over the captaincy to South Africa’s Aiden Markram, who proved his mettle by guiding the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to SA20 title recently. However, the Proteas is not available for the inaugural match, owing to the national commitment.

Also missing from the first match are his compatriots Heinrich Klassesn and pacer Marco Jansen. In Markram’s absence, veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the team. The batting sports a strong look with the inclusion of Mayank Agarwal who is set to open.

In Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips and new recruit Harry Brook, who comes with a huge reputation, and all-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Washington Sundar, they bat deep. The inclusion of Brooks for big bucks could be a big move given that he has proved his ability with the bat.

In the bowling department, Hyderabad, like always, depend a lot on Bhuvneshwar. T Natarajan, speed merchant Umran Malik lend a good variation to the unit. Adil Rashi has to shoulder the spin department while Washington can be canny with his bowling in the powerplay. Mayank Markande is the other notable spinner in the line-up.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, after last year’s final appearance, come into the match hoping to continue their last year’s form. Jos Buttler, the Orange Cap holder from last year, is a major threat because of his ability to put any bowling attack to the sword.

With talented Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson to come next, the batting unit is a tough one to crack for any bowling unit. The inclusion of Shimron Hetmyer, all-rounders Jason Holder and Riyan Parag adds more fire power.

The bowling department too sports a strong look with Trent Boult leading the pack. Spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal, the Purple Cap holder from the previous year, and Ravichandran Ashwin form a lethal combination.

With the IPL returning to Hyderabad after a gap of three years, and with new rules in place, the first match at the Uppal stadium set to enthrall the capacity Sunday crowd.