IPL 2023: Commentator Aakash Chopra tests positive for Covid-19

By IANS Published Date - 03:50 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra, who is doing commentary in the ongoing IPL 2023, has tested positive for Covid-19 during the first week of the cash-rich league.

The 45-year old took to Twitter to give an update about his health, saying that he has mild symptoms and will be away from the commentary duties for a few days.

“Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups…the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms … all under control,” Chopra said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days, hoping to come back stronger #TataIPL,” he added.

Chopra is part of JioCinema — digital broadcasters’ — star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2023, which kicked off on March 31.

Not only commentary, the former cricketer is also involved in other shows as well. So, the organisers and broadcasters will be definitely keeping a close eye on the development for the safety of everyone involved.

Notably, IPL has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the last few seasons, forcing the organisers to make bio-bubbles and hold it in safe venues.

The league has returned to its traditional home and away format from this season as things become normal. But, in the last one week, India has had new coronavirus cases.

India logged 3,038 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 21,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.