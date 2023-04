IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates

live now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from Ahmedabad.

GT vs RR Live: GT suffer early blow! Gujarat Titans lose their first wicket. Saha departs for 4 runs GT 17/1 (2.4) GT vs RR LIVE: List of substitutes - Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root Gujarat Titans: Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka GT vs RR LIVE: Here are the playing XIs - Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma GT vs RR LIVE: Samson opts to bowl Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson wins toss and opts to bowl first. Trent Boult returns to the team in place of Jason Holder. Vijay Shankar is out for Gujarat Titans. GT vs RR Live: Head-to-head History is on Gujarat Titans' side as the team has won all three games against Rajasthan Royals so far.