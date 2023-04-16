live now

IPL 2023: MI vs KKR Live updates

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:48 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game.

MI opt to bowl against KKR, Rohit in list of substitutes Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. MI stand-in skipper Suryakumar wins toss, chooses to field against KKR Mumbai Indians stand-in Skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first in the Indian Premier League against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,