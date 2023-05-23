Tuesday, May 23, 2023
IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Live updates

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 23 May 23
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

  • 23 May 2023 08:26 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Gaikwad departs!

    Much needed wicket for the Titans, Ruturaj was going strong. GT get their first breakthrough.

    CSK 89/1 (10.5)

  • 23 May 2023 08:21 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Gaikwad hits 50

    Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up his 14th IPL half-century.

    CSK 69/0 (8.2 overs)

  • 23 May 2023 08:20 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Terrific power play for CSK

    Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are standing intact with 49 runs on the board

    CSK 49/0 (6 overs)

  • 23 May 2023 07:53 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Steady start for CSK

    Chennai Super Kings are off to a steady start against Gujarat Titans. In the first 4 overs, CSK openers have found boundaries regularly and are rotating strike too.

    CSK 31/0 (4)

  • 23 May 2023 07:42 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: CSK accelerate!

    At the end of second over CSK are 18 runs for no loss. Darshan Nalkande conceded 14 runs in his over.

    CSK 18/0 (2)

  • 23 May 2023 07:38 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Decent first over!

    Mohammed Shami bowls a decent first over, conceding just 4 runs.

    CSK 4/0 (1)

  • 23 May 2023 07:36 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: Action begins!

    The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings begins

  • 23 May 2023 07:15 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: CSK's Playing XI

    Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

  • 23 May 2023 07:15 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: GT's Playing XI

    Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

  • 23 May 2023 07:08 PM (IST)

    GT vs CSK Live: GT win toss, opt to bowl

    Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl

