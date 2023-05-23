IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Live updates

Stay tuned for all the live updates
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Much needed wicket for the Titans, Ruturaj was going strong. GT get their first breakthrough.
CSK 89/1 (10.5)
Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up his 14th IPL half-century.
CSK 69/0 (8.2 overs)
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are standing intact with 49 runs on the board
CSK 49/0 (6 overs)
Chennai Super Kings are off to a steady start against Gujarat Titans. In the first 4 overs, CSK openers have found boundaries regularly and are rotating strike too.
CSK 31/0 (4)
At the end of second over CSK are 18 runs for no loss. Darshan Nalkande conceded 14 runs in his over.
CSK 18/0 (2)
Mohammed Shami bowls a decent first over, conceding just 4 runs.
CSK 4/0 (1)
The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings begins
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl