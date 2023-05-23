IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Live updates

live now

Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

GT vs CSK Live: Gaikwad departs! Much needed wicket for the Titans, Ruturaj was going strong. GT get their first breakthrough. CSK 89/1 (10.5) GT vs CSK Live: Gaikwad hits 50 Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up his 14th IPL half-century. CSK 69/0 (8.2 overs) GT vs CSK Live: Terrific power play for CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are standing intact with 49 runs on the board CSK 49/0 (6 overs) GT vs CSK Live: Steady start for CSK Chennai Super Kings are off to a steady start against Gujarat Titans. In the first 4 overs, CSK openers have found boundaries regularly and are rotating strike too. CSK 31/0 (4) GT vs CSK Live: CSK accelerate! At the end of second over CSK are 18 runs for no loss. Darshan Nalkande conceded 14 runs in his over. CSK 18/0 (2) GT vs CSK Live: Decent first over! Mohammed Shami bowls a decent first over, conceding just 4 runs. CSK 4/0 (1) GT vs CSK Live: Action begins! The Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings begins GT vs CSK Live: CSK's Playing XI Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana GT vs CSK Live: GT's Playing XI Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami GT vs CSK Live: GT win toss, opt to bowl Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl