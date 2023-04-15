IPL 2023: RCB vs DC Live updates

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game.
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 20th match of the IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium