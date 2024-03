| Ipl 2024 Ms Dhoni Is Done As Csk Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes Over Chennai Super Kings

Dhoni, who underwent knee surgery, faces speculations about his future.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 09:13 AM

Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2024 IPL season, opting for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni, who underwent knee surgery, faces speculations about his future.