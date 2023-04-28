IPL betting: six arrested, Rs 4.5 lakh seized in Sididpet

Siddipet Police have seized Rs 4.5 lakhs in cash and six mobile phones from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: Task force police in Siddipet have nabbed six persons while they were betting on IPL cricket games at Irkode village on Friday evening. Police have seized Rs 4.5 lakhs in cash and six mobile phones from them.

Following a tip-off, the Task Force team led by Inspector Naresh raided a house at Irkode village and nabbed Devatha Sai Teja, Gorisetti Venkatesh, Mohammad Ajas, Mohammad Imran, Chityala Ajay Kumar and Chiliveri Venkatesh.

Two others who fled from the scene were identified as G Parushuram Goud, and Mareddy Saichandar.

All the accused were residents of Siddipet disrtict while Sai Teja is a native of Medak district.

The Task Force Police have handed over the accused to Siddipet rural police. In a statement, Inspector Naresh has said that they will initiate stern action if the people were caught involved in any kind of gambling or betting.