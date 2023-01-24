Suryapet: Student turns to burglary after losing money in IPL betting

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 24 January 23
A student of a degree college at Suryapet and resident of Thallagadda, was arrested on charges of thefts in four houses in the limits of Suryapet town-I and Town-II police

Suryapet: After losing money by betting on Indian Premier League cricket matches, a student allegedly turned to burglary to clear his debts.

According to the Suryapet police, Bontha Vijay, 20, a student of a degree college at Suryapet and resident of Thallagadda, was arrested on charges of thefts in four houses in the limits of Suryapet town-I and Town-II police. Five tolas of gold and Rs.35,000 was recovered from his possession.

Vijay was identified from CCTV visuals when he tried to commit a theft in a house on January 12 in Suryapet, police said, adding that after being nabbed, he had confessed to the thefts to clear debts incurred after betting on IPL matches.

