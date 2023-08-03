Medak: Youngster who lost Rs 15 lakh in IPL betting found hanging

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Representational Image

Medak: A youngster, who reportedly lost Rs.15 lakh that he borrowed from different persons in IPL betting, was found hanging in Podichenpally Thanda in Papannapet mandal on Thursday.

According to the police, P Murali, a BSc Agriculture student in a college in New Delhi, had borrowed Rs 15 lakh from different persons but lost the same in IPL betting.

Unable to clear the debts, Murali had returned home from New Delhi. He was found hanging on the outskirts of the village on Thursday. A case was registered and investigation is on.