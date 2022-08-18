Medak: ACB officials nab Deputy Tehsildar accepting bribe

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Representational image.

Medak: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a Deputy Tahsildar redhanded while he was accepting are 2.70 lakh bribe from a person at his office in Chegunta Mandal on Thursday. According to ACB officials, a government employee from Hyderabad, Raghunath Reddy had bought agricultural lands in the Gollapally village of Chegunta Mandal. Since there were some revenue issues, Raghunath Reddy had approached Deputy Tahsildar Chandrashekar requesting him to resolve the issues.

Apart from demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe, Chandrashekar was delaying the process. Vexed with the behavior of the revenue officer, Reddy had approached the ACB officials. ACB DSP Medak, Anand and his team laid a trap to nab the corrupt officer. Following the directions of the ACB DSP, Raghunath Reddy is giving Rs 2.7 cash out of 4.5 lakh he agreed to pay Chandrashekar when the ACB sleuths entered the room. Chandrasekhar was taken into custody. Since another man Anil also mediated between the officer and Raghunath Reddy, the officials were investigating the case.