Telangana: BTech student found hanging after losing Rs 25 lakh in IPL betting

Vineeth (20), a resident of Sadasivapet town, was alone at home after his parents went on an Ayodhya pilgrimage.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 09:51 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A BTech student, who reportedly lost Rs.25 lakh in an online IPL betting scam, was found hanging on Saturday.

Vineeth (20), a resident of Sadasivapet town, was alone at home after his parents went on an Ayodhya pilgrimage. It is said that he had borrowed money from loan apps, friends and relatives, but lost in the online betting scam. He left a suicide note stating that he had decided to end his life since he was unable to repay the money.

A case was registered and the police have shifted the body to the Government Hospital, Sadasivapet for postmortem.