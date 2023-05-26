| Ipl Gt Beat Mi By 62 Runs Storms Into Second Successive Final

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the Finals

By PTI Updated On - 12:14 AM, Sat - 27 May 23

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav is bowled out by GT bowler Mohit Sharma during the IPL 2023 cricket playoff match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill smashed a 60-ball 129 as Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to enter the Indian Premier League final here on Friday.

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash here on Sunday.

Gill’s explosive knock ensured GT reached 233 for three after being sent into bat in the Qualifier 2. Chasing a mammoth target, MI never looked in the hunt despite Suryakumar Yadav’s 38-ball 61 and were eventually bowled out for 171 in 18.2 overs. For GT, Mohit Sharma (5/10) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/33) also did his bit with the ball.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 233 for 3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 129; Piyush Chawla 1/45). Mumbai Indians: 171 all out in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61; Mohit Sharma 5/10).

