IPL: GT vs LSG Live Updates

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Super Giants in what can said as an interesting fixture at the Ekana Sports City in Uttar Pradesh. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

GT vs LSG Live: Maiden first over for GT M Shami bowls a tight first over as LSG begins their chase. LSG 0/0 (1) GT vs LSG Live: GT settle at 135 Gujarat Titans have set a target of 136 for the Lucknow Super Giants. GT 135/6 (20) GT vs LSG Live: Back to back sixers from the captain Gujarat Titans captain Hardik is on a song as he hits a boundary and two sixers to bring up his fifty on the 18 over. GT 121/4 (18) GT vs LSG Live: Defenders in trouble at the moment After the end of 16 overs LSG has an upper hand as GT score only at a RR of 6.6 GT 97/4 (16)