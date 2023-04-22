Saturday, Apr 22, 2023
IPL: GT vs LSG Live Updates

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Super Giants in what can said as an interesting fixture at the Ekana Sports City in Uttar Pradesh. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:49 PM, Sat - 22 April 23
  • 22 Apr 2023 05:33 PM (IST)

    GT vs LSG Live: Maiden first over for GT

    M Shami bowls a tight first over as LSG begins their chase.

    LSG 0/0 (1)

  • 22 Apr 2023 05:13 PM (IST)

    GT vs LSG Live: GT settle at 135

    Gujarat Titans have set a target of 136 for the Lucknow Super Giants.

    GT 135/6 (20)

  • 22 Apr 2023 04:59 PM (IST)

    GT vs LSG Live: Back to back sixers from the captain

    Gujarat Titans captain Hardik is on a song as he hits a boundary and two sixers to bring up his fifty on the 18 over.

    GT 121/4 (18)

  • 22 Apr 2023 04:54 PM (IST)

    GT vs LSG Live: Defenders in trouble at the moment

    After the end of 16 overs LSG has an upper hand as GT score only at a RR of 6.6

    GT 97/4 (16)

