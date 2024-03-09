IRCTC to operate tourist trains to Ayodhya, Kashi and Puri from Secunderabad

This journey will embark from Secunderabad, offering travelers a comprehensive exploration of these sacred destinations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 05:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway’s Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has proposed to run Bharat Gaurav tourist trains ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ with Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya tourism package starting from Secunderabad from March 23.

It will be a nine days tour including food, local travel and accommodation. According to the IRCTC officials, the duration of the trip will be 8 nights/9 days and the destinations connecting include – Secunderabad, Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. Boarding or alighting stations are Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurti and Vizianagaram in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The train will consist of a total of 716 seats, including SL: 460; 3AC:206; 2AC:50. However, officials said seating arrangement will be finalised three days prior to departure and allocation of lower berth in not guaranteed.

While the Economy (Sleeper Class) berths on single/double/triple sharing basis costs Rs 15,100; Standard (3AC) berths on single/double/triple sharing basis costs Rs 24,000 and Comfort (2AC) berths on single/double/triple sharing basis costs Rs 21,400.

Officials said a Covid-19 fully vaccinated certificate was also compulsory for temple darshan and sightseeing of historical monuments. Passengers need to carry the vaccination certificate in hard copy of in mobile phones during the tour.

Destinations covered:

Lord Jagannath temple and Konark Sun temple in Puri

Vishnu Pada temple in Gaya

Kashi Vishwanath, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi temple in Varanasi

Ram Janma Bhoomi

Hanumangarhi and Aarti at Sarayu River in Ayodhya

Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.