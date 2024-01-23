SCR launches ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra’ on Bharat Gaurav Trains from Secunderabad

The 'Divya Dakshin Yatra' journey, part of the Bharat Gaurav Trains initiative by South Central Railway (SCR), embarked on its latest expedition from Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 05:28 PM

The train covering important tourist places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, was launched by Raghuma Reddy, an elderly passenger, in the presence of SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, Group General Manager, IRCTC, P.Raj Kumar, and others.

Railway officials said the nine days tour of Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga provides an opportunity for pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra Pradersh to visit important sites in Arunachalam, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur. The train provides boarding and de-boarding facility for the passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam railway stations in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in Andhra Pradesh.

The train provides opportunity to both AC and Non-AC passengers with a mixed composition – 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3) and Sleeper (7).