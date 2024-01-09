IRCTC to run Bharat Gaurav train from Secunderabad

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has planned another journey of the 'Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga' Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 04:27 PM

Following the success of previous tours across South Central Railway, the upcoming nine-day expedition will commence from Secunderabad on January 23, covering tourist destinations in the Southern States of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The tour offers an opportunity for passengers and pilgrims from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit prominent sites like Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy, and Thanjavur. The boarding and de-boarding facilities are available at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta.

The tour eliminates the hassles of individual planning, providing comprehensive travel facilities, accommodation, catering, and the expertise of tour escorts. Services include rail and road transport, onboard and off-board meals, security measures, travel insurance.

The cost for the economy Category (SL) per head including GST is Rs.14,100, while for the Standard Category (3AC) it is Rs. 21,500, and Rs. 27,900 for the comfort Category (2AC). Interested passengers can visit the IRCTC website or approach counter bookings by contacting 9701360701.