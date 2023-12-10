Yuva Sangam Phase 3 culminates with a week-long cultural exchange

The week-long initiative aimed to strengthen the bonds between youth from diverse states, fostering unity and understanding among the nation's young minds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) concluded the Yuva Sangam (Phase – III) initiative with Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi as its paired institute, and the support of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Sunday.

The week-long initiative aimed to strengthen the bonds between youth from diverse states, fostering unity and understanding among the nation’s young minds.

The core objective of Yuva Sangam is to offer the youth a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas – Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect) and Prodyogiki (Technology).

The cultural journey unfolded through a meticulously planned day-wise itinerary, showcasing the diverse facets of Telangana’s heritage from the historical and archaeological wonders of Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, Salar Jung Museum, and the vibrant streets of Hyderabad.

“Telangana, Hyderabad in specific, is excelling in an attempt to promote entrepreneurship, culture and tradition, taking many initiatives like organizing Statehood Taste Fest in different states, supporting start-ups to encourage the spirit of being job-giver or job-creator,” said Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana.