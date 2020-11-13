Irfan Pathan all praise for MI captain Rohit Sharma

, “The way Rohit used Jayant Yadav showed his class. Any captain would have gone with a seamer. Rohit used his instinct. It showed how clear his thinking was. It showed that he’s a bowlers’ captain.”.

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians have won their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League and the praises kept pouring in from all quarters. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded their skipper Rohit Sharma for leading the side to title triumph.

Speaking during a show, the southpaw said, “The way Rohit used Jayant Yadav showed his class. Any captain would have gone with a seamer. Rohit used his instinct. It showed how clear his thinking was. It showed that he’s a bowlers’ captain.”.

“He is a mixture of Dhoni and Ganguly. Ganguly trusted his bowlers and went by it. Dhoni trusted his bowlers but always took decisions with an instinct. One of the games was getting close, so he used Bumrah in the 17th over, though he usually uses Bumrah in the 18th. Bumrah brought the game back in MI’s favour. Look at the way he used Pollard, he didn’t make him bowl initially but when wicket had double pace, he used Pollard,” Irfan added. Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action in Australia.

