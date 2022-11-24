IRISET celebrates 65th Annual Day in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET), a premier Railway Centralized Training Institute at Tarnaka, celebrated its 65th Annual Day on Thursday.

The institute plays a vital role in imparting initial training to the IRSSE (Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers) officers selected through the Engineering Services Examination and engineers recruited through Railway Recruitment Board. It is the only training institute in India which has varieties of Railway Signaling and Telecommunications equipment under one roof in about 11 laboratories.

R.K. Mangla, Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board, New Delhi, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, Prof.P.J Narayanan, Director, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, Rahul Agarwal, Additional Member (Signal), Railway Board, Sudhir Kumar, Director General, IRISET and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Officials said on an average 125 training courses are conducted every year with a reach of 4,000 trainees. The Institute also takes care of the training needs of PSUs and Private Sector in Railway Signaling and Telecommunications stream. Some of them are from foreign countries.

The Institute has facilities to accommodate 400 trainees and train them with practical hands-on skills, at any point of time. The training is conducted through blended mode in post- Covid era. The Wi-Fi enabled Institute is spread over 28 hectares of land.