International conference on ‘Poly Scientific Ayurveda’ at IIT Hyderabad on Jan 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

File photo of IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An international conference ‘Poly Scientific Ayurveda-From Innovation to Impact’, an attempt to bring together practitioners of both Allopathy and Ayurveda under one platform, will be held at IIT Hyderabad campus on January 21 and 22, 2023.

Being organised by healthcare provider Sai Ganga Panakeia (SGP), the conference will feature 400 delegates including researchers, physicians, Ayurvedic and Allopathy practitioners, scientists, government officials, corporate representatives, from USA, UK, Russia, Canada, and other countries.

The conference will feature discussions and debates on latest scientific research findings based on the treatise of the centuries old tried and tested principles of Ayurveda. It will also explore integration of Ayurveda in the modern medicine system, Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty, Founder, SGP, said in a press release.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the event in the presence of leading doctors including Dr. Devi Shetty, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Dr. BM Hegde, Dr. Gopalkrishna Gokhale and others.