Army to conduct recruitment rally for women Agniveers from November 27 to 29

Hyderabad: Indian Army will be conducting a recruitment rally for enrolment as Agniveer (Women Military Police) for candidates from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at District Sports Complex, Vellore from November 27 to 29.

Women candidates who have received their admit cards for the rally should compulsorily bring all documents to the rally site as per notification dated August 8 which was uploaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The formats of the documents are given in the notification itself. Any candidate reporting to the rally site without complete documents and in incorrect format (especially the affidavit) will not be allowed to participate in the rally, officials said.

The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent and candidates must guard against touts who claim that they can help anyone pass or get enrolled, they added. Army authorities further warned candidates to be aware of touts and agents and advised not to be lured by them.