Irrigation facility would be provided to 1.5 lakh acres in Devarakonda assembly segment: Ravindra Kumar

The MLA said the drinking water problem in the assembly constituency was solved through Mission Bhagiratha. The state government had laid special focus on ST reserved Devarakonda assembly constituency, which led to rapid development of the area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Nalgonda: BRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar on Friday said that the state government was committed to provide irrigation facility to 1.5 lakh acres in Devarakonda assembly constituency.

Inspecting the works of Gottimukkala reservior under Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme, Ravindra Kumar said that the works of Gottimukkala reservoir, which was taken up with estimated cost of Rs 184 crore, were completed 95 percent and remaining works would be completed at the earliest. Gottimukkala reservoir with 1.84 tmcs of water storage capacity would provide irrigation facility to 28,000 acres in the assembly constituency.

He said that the drinking water problem in the assembly constituency was solved through Mission Bhagiratha. The state government had laid special focus on ST reserved Devarakonda assembly constituency, which led to rapid development of the area.